Hillsborough County sheriff in Washington to witness Trump pardon ex-NFL owner with Tampa Bay ties

Mobile
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR/WFLA) – President Donald Trump granted executive clemency to former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo on Tuesday.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister was there to celebrate alongside some of the all-time NFL greats. San Francisco 49ers legends Jerry Rice and Ronnie Lott were among the retired NFL stars who were there to witness the moment.

“He’s just been an incredible friend, an incredible owner and we’ll always be indebted to him,” Lott said.

“I tip my hat off to Donald Trump for what he did,” Rice added.

The president tweeted a photo of DeBartolo, his supporters and his family – including Sheriff Chronister – at the White House. Sheriff Chronister is married to one of DeBartolo’s daughters, who was also at the White House for the occasion.

In 1998, DeBartolo pleaded guilty in a corruption and gambling fraud scandal involving former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards.

Billionaire DeBartolo never went to prison but he paid a million-dollar fine and the NFL forced him to give up control of the 49ers.

The president can decide carte blanche to legally forgive anyone for a federal crime. According to the Justice Department, President Trump has pardoned more than a dozen people.

When asked if it concerned any of the players that so many of the pardons have gone to those who are wealthy or well-connected, Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Derrick Brooks had an answer.

“That’s not about a status in society. That’s a status about someone that has a winning heart and a desire to give something back to someone else,” Brooks said.

Brooks didn’t play for DeBartolo but the two teamed up in 2005 to create Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High School in Tampa.

Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown says that’s how he wants the public to remember DeBartolo – as a philanthropist, not a criminal.

“Eddie DeBartolo is a great man. I’m here to support him and not have any fear,” he said.

The NFL has already forgiven DeBartolo. He was elected to the NFL Hall of Fame in 2016.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns but cool temps stick around for one more day

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunshine returns but cool temps stick around for one more day"

Low temps have people seeking warmth inside businesses, cold weather shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low temps have people seeking warmth inside businesses, cold weather shelters"

Hillsborough deputies arrest 2 men in computer scheme that targeted victims across US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough deputies arrest 2 men in computer scheme that targeted victims across US"

Medical marijuana dispensaries broken into in Clearwater, one at 4:20 a.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical marijuana dispensaries broken into in Clearwater, one at 4:20 a.m."

Security footage shows medical marijuana dispensary break-in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security footage shows medical marijuana dispensary break-in"

Coronavirus Concerns: University of Tampa cancels study abroad trip to China

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Concerns: University of Tampa cancels study abroad trip to China"

How to be prepared for when an earthquake hits

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to be prepared for when an earthquake hits"

Detectives: Gunman killed FHP trooper on I-95 without warning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Detectives: Gunman killed FHP trooper on I-95 without warning"

Weather for Friday, Feb. 22 night and into Saturday, Feb. 22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather for Friday, Feb. 22 night and into Saturday, Feb. 22"

Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training"

Father shot and killed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father shot and killed"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss