Hillsborough County Commission hoping to tighten ordinances on dog breeding

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Weeks after Hillsborough County shut down a dog breeding business, county commissioners are meeting to consider strengthening ordinances regarding the sale of animals.

Hillsborough County’s Pet Retail Ordinance was put in place in 2017. It restricts dogs bought from commercial breeders and requires all new pet shops to sell only adopted animals within the county.

More than 350 dogs were taken from Trish’s All Breeds Pet Grooming in late September after authorities received calls concerning dangerous and dirty conditions for the animals.

Those animals were some of the more than 200,000 dogs in the United States that live in commercial breeding facilities across the country. More than 300 cities and counties, as well as two states, have passed retail pet sale laws since 2011.

Authorities in Hillsborough County began removing animals from Trish’s All Breeds Pet Grooming in 1998. Since then, more than 800 animals have been removed from the site, according to Hillsborough County spokesman Todd Pratt.

8 On Your Side has contacted officials to find out how many breeders are in Hillsborough County, but has yet to receive an official response.

Any changes to the pet retail ordinance will be presented to the board during its meeting on Nov. 6.