Hillsborough Co. Sheriff’s Office prepares for hurricane season with F-150 pickup additions

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has a new tool to help everyone this hurricane season, F-150 trucks.

“Our deputies aren’t able to just shelter in place when a major storm rolls

through,” said Sheriff Chronister. “Sometimes we have to go out into those

dangerous conditions to rescue people in need of help, and that is where these F-150 pickup trucks come into play.”











The pickup trucks are capable of driving through high waters and going off-road in areas where normal patrol car cannot access. Deputies can use the

back of the truck to haul storm supplies as well.

The trucks are outfitted with the same features as a patrol car, including

emergency lights, sirens, radios and a suspect transport area, making the

trucks capable of being used as an everyday patrol vehicle.

The new pickup trucks will hit the road for daily patrol use immediately.