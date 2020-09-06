Hillsborough Co. reopens playgrounds in county parks in time for Labor Day weekend

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Just in time for Labor Day weekend, Hillsborough County reopened playgrounds, splash pads, and skate parks at county parks.

On Sunday, many families were taking advantage of the splash pad at Carrollwood Village Park to beat the Florida Heat.

“Because its super hot and we are not going to the beach today, we thought we would stop by the park,” said Jessica Cruz.

Cruz and her family decided to come to the splash pad as a change of scenery from what they have been doing to beat the 90-degree weather.

“We’ve been doing the pool a lot but it’s nice to actually get out a little bit,” added Cruz.

Hillsborough County closed playgrounds, splash pads, and skate parks back in March because of the pandemic.

Hillsborough County said the decision to reopen those amenities was made after consultation with health officials, emergency managers, and Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation staff.



Those using playgrounds, splash pads, and skateboard parks should practice social distancing and wear a face covering when that is not possible.



The county said that the reopenings align with Hillsborough County’s overall efforts to restore services in the wake of the pandemic, gradually and methodically, based on the data and input of public health experts. The primary focus for Hillsborough County remains public safety.

