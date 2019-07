HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Highlands County Fire Rescue responded to a John Deere tractor that became engulfed in flames Monday.

The fire occurred in the area of Ute Avenue in Lorida, Florida.

The John Deere tractor caught fire when flames started coming out from under the hood as it was pulling a fertilizer trailer.

Fire Rescue had to use 900 gallons to put out the fire.

No injuries occurred and the estimated loss totaled $100,000.

Crews believe the fire started due to mechanical issues.