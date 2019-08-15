Flooding causes closures across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Grab your galoshes! No matter where you are in Tampa Bay, chances are you’re getting soaked.

Due to recent heavy rainfall, a Flood Watch is in effect for all counties in Tampa Bay until Friday evening.

The National Weather Service has also issued river flood warnings for parts of the Hillsborough River, Cypress Creek, Alafia River, Little Manatee River, Horse Creek, Myakka River, and Peace River.

By Tuesday, the Alafia River was at flood stage. The NWS predicts the river will rise near 15 feet by Thursday afternoon. It’s expected to drop back down to below flood stage by Sunday.

Other areas prone to flooding, such as St. Petersburg’s Snell Isle and Shore Acres, have also been impacted due to rainfall near high tide.

About 4.6 inches of rain has fallen at Tampa International Airport so far in August. That’s almost an inch more than the averge to this date in the month.

Here's how much rainfall we've recorded this month and so far this year at Tampa International Airport! Get your latest forecast here: https://t.co/bh0Nmxq15M #StormTeam8 #MaxDefender8 pic.twitter.com/5zg2Gbawk5 — Leigh Spann (@WFLALeigh) August 15, 2019

“With a saturated ground and more rain coming from the Gulf of Mexico, street flooding can occur quickly,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann. “Watch for street flooding and rivers overflowing their banks.”

There will be a 50% chance of rain on Friday, but rain chances are expected to drop over the weekend, Leigh said.

CLOSURES

Northside Christian School is closed due to excessive flooding. Only seniors are allowed on campus so they can leave for a retreat.

Sarasota County Parks and Recreation has closed the back half of Venice Myakka River Park, 7501 E. Laurel Rd until further notice.

In Hillsborough County, 19th Avenue NE is closed east of 18th Street due to one lane being completely underwater.

In Hillsborough County, Miller Mac Road is closed between Fauna Lane and Gulf and Sea Boulevard due to flooding.

