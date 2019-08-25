HCSO investigating motorcycle crash that kills man, woman

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash Sunday morning that killed a man and woman. HCSO said speed played a factor in this crash.

The crash happened on Gunn Highway near Copeland Road and Racetrack Road.

The sheriff’s office said a doctor spotted a motorcycle on the side of the road while on his way to work. He got out of his car to investigate and saw two bodies in the grass. The doctor did what he could to save them, but officials said they were dead on the scene.

HCSO said part of their investigation will be to determine the timeline of when the crash actually happened and when the doctor found them on the side of the road.

The sheriff’s said the motorcycle hit one of the street signs indicating a curve during the crash. It is unknown at this time how fast they were traveling when the crash happened, but neither the man or woman were wearing a helmet.

The names of the man and woman involved in the crash have not been released at this time as the sheriff’s office works to notify next of kin.