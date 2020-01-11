HART ‘angel’ finds missing Florida man

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Earlier this week, HART bus driver Katryna Owens was making her last stop of the night near Britton Plaza when she realized there was one passenger left onboard.

“He had been riding the bus for hours. I asked him, ‘Are you getting off here?’ He said ‘I am going home,'” said Owens.

Little did Owens know, home for that man – now identified as Tyriece Dillard – is in Ft. Myers. Dillard was reported missing by his family last week. Facebook URL

“I called it in and let dispatch know, I have someone who is mentally challenged and I think he is lost and I need to make sure he is OK,” said Owens. “I didn’t care about driving no more, I didn’t care about if anyone had somewhere to go at that time. My only result was to care about this well being and get them to safety.”

Owens’ quick thinking and compassion helped to reunite Dillard with his family on Monday. Facebook URL

“I would like to tell the family you are welcome. God sent you an angel and that angel happens to be me,” said Owens.

