Half prison, half classroom: ‘Choice Bus’ rolls through Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s half a prison cell and half a classroom – all inside one school bus.

The Choice Bus, a collaboration between State Farm and the Mattice C. Stewart Foundation, is a visual representation of how the choices we make in life can determine our destiny.

“We want young people to understand the importance of what they are doing every day in school,” Anthony Williams with the Choice Bus said.

The powerful educational tool stopped by Jewett School of the Arts on Wednesday.

“We always talk about choices in a school setting but it always helps to make it a realization by them looking at what items are offered to you if you further your education or get successful training,” said Jewett School of the Arts Principal Michael Sears.

And if that’s not enough, inside of the bus, the heavy metal bars of the prison cell are a grim reminder of where one poor choice can lead.

“It’s not the kind of thing you see every day and definitely not the kind of thing you get to see up close. We want to give them a glimpse into some of the potential things that could happen if they don’t stay in school and take education seriously,” said Williams.

The Choice Bus has visited more than 2 million students in 25 states.

Later in the week, the bus visited Stambaugh Middle School in Auburndale and Lake Region High School in Eagle Lake.

To learn more about The Mattie C. Stewart Foundation and The Choice Bus, visit www.mattiecstewart.org.