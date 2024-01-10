PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — It is officially strawberry season in Florida and a great way to kick off the season is with a delicious treat from this popular Gem of Tampa Bay.

Parkesdale Market is located in Plant City and has started selling their famous strawberry shortcake, which is only served from January to mid-April every year.

“First day, we had a lot of people lined up here there were people waiting in the parking lot for like an hour when I got in here,” Parkesdale Market Co-Owner Xiomara Meeks said. “So that was pretty cool to see how many people were excited to be here and just waiting for shortcake.”

Parkesdale’s iconic treat includes shortcake with sweet strawberry topping and a lot of dairy-free whipped cream.

The historic market also sells ice cream, milkshakes, fresh produce and even plants in their greenhouse.

“All tropical plants and it’s nice and cozy and it’s beautiful for pictures. It’s just nice and we’ve got a little walkway,” Meeks said.

Cheryl and Jim Meeks opened Parkesdale Farm Market in February of 1969 and has grown in size since then.

“We want to make little upgrades here and there, but we still want to stay true to the feel of the market, which is very vintage, old-timey,” Meeks said.

Parkesdale Market is located at 3702 W. Baker St. in Plant City and is currently open daily from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.