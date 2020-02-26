Former USF player hoping to impress at NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFLA) – He had to earn his invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine, and now that former University of South Florida tight end Mitchell Wilcox is there, he intends to make the most of his next to chance to impress.

“Really just trying to show my explosiveness,” Wilcox said. “My ability as a pass catcher and talk about continuing to develop how I can be a well-rounded tight end.”

Wilcox was on the path to becoming one of the best players in USF history to enter the NFL Draft. But his numbers inexplicably dwindled in his final season under Head Coach Charlie Strong. His 43 receptions in 2018 set up Wilcox as a 2019 preseason All-American Athletic Conference contender. Instead, there were frustrating afternoons, a final total of just 23 receptions as the Bulls offense shuffled injured quarterbacks in and out of the lineup, searching for an identity and points.

That’s where Wilcox believes he actually gained an advantage in the tight end ranks, becoming a better blocker and doing whatever was asked by his coaches. The numbers may not tell the story of an NFL-bound tight end but Wilcox is in Indianapolis to prove that he belongs.

He is close to many of his former USF teammates and has sought advice on the combine as well as the build-up to the draft.

“I talked to (Packers) Marquez Valdes-Scantling and I got to hear about his journey when he went to the combine,” Wilcox said. “I’ve gotten little tidbits from some of those guys.”

