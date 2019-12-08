Florida has some of the highest credit card debt in US

Signs for American Express, Master Card and Visa credit cards are shown on a New York store’s door on Monday, July 23, 2007. American Express reports second quarter earnings Monday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Floridians are the owners of some of the largest credit card debt in the country, a new report says.

The report from CreditCards.com said Florida holds the seventh-highest credit card burden in the entire country.

While New Mexicans have the highest amount of debt, the average Florida household has the 12th-highest credit card debt of $8,620. Floridians also have the 14th-lowest median annual household income at $55,462.

Setting aside the recommended 15 percent of earnings to pay off debt, it would take 15 months for the average Floridian to pay off the balance, with $1,194 in interest.

The report also highlighted political connections to each state’s debt.

“Out of the 25 states with the highest debt burdens, 22 went for President Donald Trump in the 2016 election,” the report said. “At the other end of the political spectrum, 17 of the 25 states with the lowest debt burdens, as well as Washington, D.C., went for Hillary Clinton.”

Other findings in the report include Hawaii having a median household income of $85,203, meanwhile, West Virginia’s residents had the lowest income with $44,097 annually.

To compile the analysis, CreditCards.com looked at the average total credit card balance and the median household income. Then, researchers find out how long it would take a cardholder in that state to get out of debt by putting 15 percent of their gross monthly income toward repayment.

