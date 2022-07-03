The knife used in the attack (Credit: PBSO)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palm Beach County deputy shot a suspect in the head after he took a woman hostage at knifepoint Saturday morning, an official statement said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said deputies conducted a welfare check in an unincorporated part of Boca Raton when they heard a woman screaming for help.

The deputies forced their way into the home where they found the woman being held at knifepoint by a man, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the PBSO, deputies told him to put the knife down multiple times until one deputy shot the suspect in the head out of fear for the woman’s safety.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the incident while the woman was taken to another hospital for treatment.

The incident is under investigation by the state and local authorities while the deputy who shot the suspect is on paid leave. Local detectives are conducting a separate investigation on what happened between the suspect and the victim.

The suspect faces a charge of armed false imprisonment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.