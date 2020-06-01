Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Florida coronavirus: Over 56,000 confirmed cases, 2,460 deaths

Mobile

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – The number of coronavirus cases and coronavirus-related deaths continue to rise in Florida this week as testing continues.

New numbers released by the Florida Department of Health officials Sunday evening show the state has a total of 56,830 cases.

The death toll also increased to 2,460.

A total of 1,797,457 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States. The country has seen 104,584 deaths.

Worldwide, 6,226,409 cases have been reported. There have been over 373,883 global deaths.

Additionally, over 2 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,251
Deaths: 81
Hospitalizations: 428

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,313
Deaths: 83
Hospitalizations: 396

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 639
Deaths: 77
Hospitalizations: 166

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,057
Deaths: 97
Hospitalizations: 215

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 388
Deaths: 13
Hospitalizations: 76

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,038
Deaths: 57
Hospitalizations: 316

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 71
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 15

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 11
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 22

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 122
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 33

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 99
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 11

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss