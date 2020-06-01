Florida coronavirus: Over 56,000 confirmed cases, 2,460 deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The number of coronavirus cases and coronavirus-related deaths continue to rise in Florida this week as testing continues.
New numbers released by the Florida Department of Health officials Sunday evening show the state has a total of 56,830 cases.
The death toll also increased to 2,460.
A total of 1,797,457 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States. The country has seen 104,584 deaths.
Worldwide, 6,226,409 cases have been reported. There have been over 373,883 global deaths.
Additionally, over 2 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,251
Deaths: 81
Hospitalizations: 428
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,313
Deaths: 83
Hospitalizations: 396
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 639
Deaths: 77
Hospitalizations: 166
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,057
Deaths: 97
Hospitalizations: 215
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 388
Deaths: 13
Hospitalizations: 76
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,038
Deaths: 57
Hospitalizations: 316
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 71
Deaths: 2
Hospitalizations: 15
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 11
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 22
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 122
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 33
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 99
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 11
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.