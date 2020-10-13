LIVE NOW /
Fire destroys mobile home in Valrico; no injuries

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say no one was injured when an abandoned mobile home caught fire in Valrico on Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the 500 block of Murcott Place shortly after 9 p.m., and found the home fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

