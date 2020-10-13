HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say no one was injured when an abandoned mobile home caught fire in Valrico on Monday night.
Firefighters responded to the 500 block of Murcott Place shortly after 9 p.m., and found the home fully engulfed in flames.
The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Fire destroys mobile home in Valrico; no injuries
- Biden to stump in South Florida Tuesday afternoon
- WATCH: Trump throws masks to Florida rally crowd
- Tampa Bay looks to increase lead to three games in ALCS versus Houston
- Silver Platter program delivers 1,500 hot meals to senior citizens weekly