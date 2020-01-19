Fire destroys Brooksville woman’s home while she’s at Bible study

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A house fire destroyed a Brooksville home while the resident was at Bible study Tuesday night.

Hernando County Fire Rescue and the City of Brooksville Fire Department responded to the mobile home at 7361 Mobley Road a little after 8 p.m. after passerby’s noticed the flames and called 911.

“By the time our fire crews arrived here, as well as the City of Brooksville Fire Department, the structure was fully involved, flames had gone through the roof,” said Fire Rescue Division Chief Alex Lopez.

“They quickly identified that the person that lives here was out at church, at Bible study. So at that point, they initiated a fire attack and extinguished the fire.”

The fire was finally brought under control by 8:41 p.m.

“Due to the damage and the total loss of the structure, the fire marshal was requested to the scene to do an investigation. Currently they are investigating the cause of the fire, so official cause has not been released by the state fire marshal’s office,” Lopez said.

The resident said she will be staying with family members.