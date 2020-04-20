Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

FHP: Tornado lifts portable building off tractor trailer and across I-75

Mobile
Posted: / Updated:

FHP

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a tornado touched down on Interstate 75 in Marion County Monday, lifting a portable building off of a tractor trailer and sending it into traffic and across the interstate.

A tractor trailer hauling a 36-foot portable building was in the outside lane of I-75 around 10:15 a.m. near mile marker 340. A second vehicle was traveling slightly behind the tractor trailer in the inside lane. As the two vehicles approached mile marker 340, FHP said a tornado touched down and lifted the portable building off the tractor trailer and sent it east.

As the building flew off the trailer, FHP said part of it struck the back of the second vehicle trailer the trailer.

The building continued east above the northbound lanes of the interstate until it landed on the east grass shoulder in multiple pieces.

Neither driver was injured.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Citrus County animal shelter celebrates emptying kennel amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus County animal shelter celebrates emptying kennel amid pandemic"

Possible tornado rolls along I-75 in Ocala

Thumbnail for the video titled "Possible tornado rolls along I-75 in Ocala"

Possible tornado touches down in Homosassa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Possible tornado touches down in Homosassa"

Waves on the Howard Frankland Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Waves on the Howard Frankland Bridge"

Clearwater Beach conditions during Monday storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater Beach conditions during Monday storms"

Coronavirus in Florida: Over 26K cases of COVID-19 in state, 774 deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Over 26K cases of COVID-19 in state, 774 deaths"

Lakeland's drive-thru testing site opens today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland's drive-thru testing site opens today"

Police: Man dead, 2 injured in St. Pete shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Man dead, 2 injured in St. Pete shooting"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Single case of COVID-19 at Hillsborough County assisted-living facility a relief for local family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Single case of COVID-19 at Hillsborough County assisted-living facility a relief for local family"

Trinity family turns garage door into giant poster for high school senior daughter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity family turns garage door into giant poster for high school senior daughter"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss