FHP: Tornado lifts portable building off tractor trailer and across I-75

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a tornado touched down on Interstate 75 in Marion County Monday, lifting a portable building off of a tractor trailer and sending it into traffic and across the interstate.

A tractor trailer hauling a 36-foot portable building was in the outside lane of I-75 around 10:15 a.m. near mile marker 340. A second vehicle was traveling slightly behind the tractor trailer in the inside lane. As the two vehicles approached mile marker 340, FHP said a tornado touched down and lifted the portable building off the tractor trailer and sent it east.

As the building flew off the trailer, FHP said part of it struck the back of the second vehicle trailer the trailer.

The building continued east above the northbound lanes of the interstate until it landed on the east grass shoulder in multiple pieces.

Neither driver was injured.

LATEST STORIES: