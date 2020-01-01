Fans pack Raymond James Stadium for 34th annual Outback Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sara Mahoney is an Outback Bowl spectator and it’s nothing new.

“We started this back in 2006 or 2007. We used to visit Tampa then we would come out to this with our family,” she said Wednesday, just before the Auburn Tigers and Minnesota Gophers hit the field.

The game is obviously a big hit for Mahoney since she has been back time-and-time again. So much so, it contributed to a life change.

“We thought maybe a little tent. Maybe a little BBQ. The next thing you know, we’ve got all of our family coming to Tampa. We moved to Tampa,” she said.

This year, Mahoney bought 30 tickets for friends and family members.

Bowl organizers tell 8 On Your Side that the game and the days leading up to it have helped pump $1 billion into the local economy.

The bowl contributed $155 million to universities.

Over the years, it has hosted nearly 2 million fans.

“It’s been a blast. My team is in my hometown,” said Auburn fan, Jennifer Singleton. “We have several friends here from Georgia, from Pennsylvania, from South Florida to visit,” she said.

Many fans enjoyed Tampa Bay before the bowl.

“Ah, it’s been great. We had a lot of fun last night at the parade in Ybor City and went to Clearwater Beach day, had a lot of fun,” said Greg Paulson, a Minnesota fan.

A New Year’s Day tradition for so many and a perfect day to ring in the new decade.

