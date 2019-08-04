Entenmann’s Little Bites cookies recalled due to blue plastic contamination

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies are being recalled due to the possible presence of blue plastic pieces found inside the individual packaging pouches.

The recall includes the Entenmann’s Little Bites 5 pack of mini chocolate chip variety packs. The Little Bite Cookies are made on a dedicated production line, so no Little Bite Muffins or other Entenmann’s brand products are affected.

The company announced the recall Thursday and said although the plastic is not baked into the product, it still poses a choking hazard.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc., which owns Entenmann’s, said the affected products have a best by date of Aug. 31 and Sept. 7. The packages of the 5-pack Mini Chocolate Chip variety also have a UPC Code of 7203002378 and a Lot Code of 1350.

These products were sent out to 37 states, of which includes Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

So far, no injuries have been reported. However, if you have purchased a box of the recalled cookies, do not eat them. Instead, return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or call 1-800-984-0989 for more information.