Eagle Scouts spend day off school building dog park in Lutz

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – Instead of sleeping in on a day when Hillsborough County Public schools were closed, a group of teens – most of them Eagle Scouts with Troop 12 – used their morning to build a dog park in Lutz.

“I saw the park and saw it wasn’t in the best of condition,” said Gaither High School junior and Eagle Scout Sean Monohan.

Equipped with shovels and a can-do attitude, Monohan, along with his troop, added jumping hoops and bars, a dog tunnel and a dog stand to Carolyn Meeker Dog Park.





“There are three big points in the scout oath. Duty to God, duty to others, duty to self. The Eagle project requirement is fulfilling your duty to others in your community,” said Monohan.

As part of his eagle project, Monohan conducted a survey, asking dog owners in the area what they would like to see in the park. He eventually took those answers and raised money for the agility equipment through a community pancake breakfast.

“I had fundraised about $3,100. To buy the equipment. That was a lot. I think its kind of nuts because I first met with my advisor Mr. Kane to discuss the project two years ago and I put it off a lot now finally seeing it happen is kind of cool.”

The Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation Department was also on hand Friday morning to give the troop their full support.

“For some of them, it is their first time using a shovel, so they are getting some insights on learning to do certain things with manual labor. They are learning how to do leadership and community service. This is something that will go a long way with them. It’s a win-win for the county, the community, the Boy Scouts and everyone benefits,” said Joe Monroe, recreational supervisor for the Keystone Region for Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation.

Carolyn Meeker Dog Park will ultimately have four new pieces of equipment: Two for the large dog park and two for the small dog park.