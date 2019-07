Dunkin’ is hopping on the plant-based diet trend.

The chain is launching a breakfast sandwich that features vegan ‘beyond meat’ sausage.

However, the sandwich will be served with American cheese and an egg, so it won’t be vegan, just vegetarian.

Sales will kick-off today across Manhattan.

Eventually, if all goes well, Dunkin’ plans to launch the vegan meal nationwide.

The sandwich will cost $4.29.