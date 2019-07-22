Donating blood can get you free movie ticket

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Big Red Bus and OneBlood is giving to those who help donate blood at select locations by offering free movie tickets.

On July 26, 27 and 28, if you donate blood at select OneBlood locations, you can receive a free movie ticket, free Red Robin Partner Car and a free wellness check-up on your blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and a cholesterol screening.

In order to donate blood, you must be 16 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and have a valid photo ID.

For more information or a full list of participating locations, visit OneBlood’s website.