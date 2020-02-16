Disney World raises prices on annual passes

Mobile

by: , WESH 2

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)—Walt Disney World has raised the cost of some of its annual passes, according to the park’s website.

Disney World annual pass prices:

  • Platinum Plus – stays $999 for Florida residents, but is up from $1219 to $1295 for non-Florida residents.
  • Platinum – stays $899 for Florida residents, but is up from $1119 to $1195 for non-Florida residents.
  • Gold – $719 – was $699
  • Silver – $539 – was $519
  • Weekday Select: $369 – was $349
  • Epcot After 4 Pass: $319 – was $304

Disney last raised the price of most of its annual passes in June 2019.

The theme park giant is gearing up for its 50th anniversary next year. Magic Kingdom opened on Oct. 1, 1971.

Numerous new rides and attractions are headed to Disney’s multiple parks, including:

  • Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway: March 4
  • Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure: Opening in summer 2020 at Epcot
  • HarmonioUS nighttime spectacular: Opening 2020
  • Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind: Opening 2021
  • Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser luxury hotel: Opening 2021
  • Tron Lightcycle Run: Opening 2021

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm, mostly dry week ahead before a cool down arrives Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm, mostly dry week ahead before a cool down arrives Friday"

Deputies searching for 2 jean thieves in Pasco Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies searching for 2 jean thieves in Pasco Co."

Technology helps long-distance couples on Valentine's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Technology helps long-distance couples on Valentine's Day"

How dirty is your wristwatch?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How dirty is your wristwatch?"

2 hospitalized after crash at Sarasota parking garage

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 hospitalized after crash at Sarasota parking garage"

bicyclist hit driver arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "bicyclist hit driver arrested"

Ninja Warrior playground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ninja Warrior playground"

Caught on camera: Man steals gun, fires it in Dover gas station bathroom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught on camera: Man steals gun, fires it in Dover gas station bathroom"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry weekend"

WFLA celebrates 65 years on the air

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA celebrates 65 years on the air"

‘She was perfect’: Heartbroken mom mourning loss of 23-month-old killed by SUV in Palmetto

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘She was perfect’: Heartbroken mom mourning loss of 23-month-old killed by SUV in Palmetto"

Military couple ties knot in free dream wedding thrown by Tampa Bay community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military couple ties knot in free dream wedding thrown by Tampa Bay community"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss