Disney World raises prices on annual passes

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)—Walt Disney World has raised the cost of some of its annual passes, according to the park’s website.
Disney World annual pass prices:
- Platinum Plus – stays $999 for Florida residents, but is up from $1219 to $1295 for non-Florida residents.
- Platinum – stays $899 for Florida residents, but is up from $1119 to $1195 for non-Florida residents.
- Gold – $719 – was $699
- Silver – $539 – was $519
- Weekday Select: $369 – was $349
- Epcot After 4 Pass: $319 – was $304
Disney last raised the price of most of its annual passes in June 2019.
The theme park giant is gearing up for its 50th anniversary next year. Magic Kingdom opened on Oct. 1, 1971.
Numerous new rides and attractions are headed to Disney’s multiple parks, including:
- Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway: March 4
- Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure: Opening in summer 2020 at Epcot
- HarmonioUS nighttime spectacular: Opening 2020
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind: Opening 2021
- Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser luxury hotel: Opening 2021
- Tron Lightcycle Run: Opening 2021