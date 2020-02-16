Disney World raises prices on annual passes

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)—Walt Disney World has raised the cost of some of its annual passes, according to the park’s website.

Disney World annual pass prices:

Platinum Plus – stays $999 for Florida residents, but is up from $1219 to $1295 for non-Florida residents.

Platinum – stays $899 for Florida residents, but is up from $1119 to $1195 for non-Florida residents.

Gold – $719 – was $699

Silver – $539 – was $519

Weekday Select: $369 – was $349

Epcot After 4 Pass: $319 – was $304

Disney last raised the price of most of its annual passes in June 2019.

The theme park giant is gearing up for its 50th anniversary next year. Magic Kingdom opened on Oct. 1, 1971.

Numerous new rides and attractions are headed to Disney’s multiple parks, including: