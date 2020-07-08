Disney passholders file lawsuit over billing error

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) – Two Walt Disney World passholders have filed a lawsuit after they were incorrectly charged for the time the parks were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The charges appeared on Friday and came after Disney announced in April that it was suspending monthly passholder payments until after the parks reopened.

The lawsuit filed in Orange Circuit Court by Miami-Dade County residents Sarah Heinman and Liza Bertran, claims Disney breached contract.

Heinman was charged $905 and Bertran was charged $520, according to the lawsuit.

The suit is seeking class action status.

A Disney spokesperson told WESH 2 News on Friday: “Passholders on the monthly payment program were incorrectly charged today. We are in the process of reversing these charges and apologize for the inconvenience this caused.”

The Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopen July 11.