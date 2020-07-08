Live Now
Max Defender 8 Radar
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Disney passholders file lawsuit over billing error

Mobile

by: WESH 2 News

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) – Two Walt Disney World passholders have filed a lawsuit after they were incorrectly charged for the time the parks were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The charges appeared on Friday and came after Disney announced in April that it was suspending monthly passholder payments until after the parks reopened.

The lawsuit filed in Orange Circuit Court by Miami-Dade County residents Sarah Heinman and Liza Bertran, claims Disney breached contract.

Heinman was charged $905 and Bertran was charged $520, according to the lawsuit.

The suit is seeking class action status.

A Disney spokesperson told WESH 2 News on Friday: “Passholders on the monthly payment program were incorrectly charged today. We are in the process of reversing these charges and apologize for the inconvenience this caused.”

The Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopen July 11.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss