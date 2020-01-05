Dinosaurs come to life in Jurassic World Live Tour in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re traveling 65 million years back in time where the dinosaurs from Jurassic World are making their way off the screen and into downtown Tampa with an all-new live-action show.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross is going behind the scenes of the show to see the world’s first-ever, working Gyrosphere, life-size dinosaurs and more.

Jurassic World comes to life with dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length.

The production has over 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, each custom built with the latest technology to be animatronic and performer-operated.

Amalie Arena will transform into the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, where real Gyrospheres roll through the valley and scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan and save an all-new dinosaur from a terrible fate.

Dinosaurs come to life in Jurassic World Live Tour in TampaJurassic World Live Tour will be at AMALIE Arena from Jan. 3 to 5.Dinosaurs come to life in Jurassic World Live Tour in TampaJurassic World Live Tour will be at AMALIE Arena from Jan. 3 to 5.