‘Dining of the Decades’ takes your taste buds through history

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Don CeSar’s Maritana Grille will undergo a complete renovation this fall and to celebrate, the restaurant launched a summer-long “Dining of the Decades”.

This unique dining experience will take your taste buds back in time with special menus items from the 1920s to the 2000s.

Each menu highlights a historical selection of gourmet dishes that were served over the past decades since the hotel opened in 1920.

June featured items from the 1990s and 2000s and July’s menu includes dishes from the 1970s and 1980s.

August will have recipes dating all the way back to the 1920s and 1930s, which would have been served in The King Charles Room.

High society folks, including the likes of F. Scott Fitzgerald, Ernest Hemingway and Franklin D. Roosevelt would have been served.

The complete renovation of the restaurant will begin on September 7 and the restaurant will reopen in early November with a brand new Spanish inspired concept.

The Don Cesar is located at 3400 Gulf Blvd. in St. Pete Beach. The Maritana Grille is open from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Dining of the Decades at the Don Cesar.