Digital afterlife: North Port man creating digital grave markers

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – We live in a world where almost every aspect of our lives is online. Even death has gone digital.

Memorial services are now being live-streamed and there are even robots that can simulate the likeness of your loved one.

Graveyards are also now getting a digital upgrade, thanks to a company in North Port called Knecto and Eternal Timekeeper.

“Really, it’s a full digital footprint of that person,” founder Tanner Lewis said.

Lewis’ patented technology – known as NFC or Near Field Communication – helps keep a loved one’s memory alive by using a sensor that can be mounted on a memorial or urn.

“We attach those sensors to the back of porcelain pictures and we were able to give life stories a beautiful recognition. It’s the same as Apple Pay or Android Pay where you tap your device and you gain information from that experience,” said Lewis.

Now with just the swipe of a smartphone or tablet, you’ll have access to the deceased’s legacy within seconds.

“Picture albums, video albums, a GPS to help people find the location and all the social media links that pertain to that person,” Lewis explained.

So before you leave the world of the living, you may want to think about your digital afterlife.

“These memorials are the life stories we see and now we can add all the digital features to that,” said Lewis.

You can learn more about Lewis and his many business ventures on the Knecto and Eternal Timekeeper websites.