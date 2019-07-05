Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Cookies with Chocolate Chips

A lot of people have dietary restrictions nowadays, but that doesn’t mean they can’t have something sweet.

Dessert Diva Danette Randall stops by the studio Friday to share one of her favorite gluten-free recipes: Peanut Butter Cookies with Chocolate Chips.

GLUTEN FREE PEANUT BUTTER COOKIES WITH CHOCOLATE CHIPS

INGREDIENTS

1 cup peanut butter (I used a combo of crunchy and smooth, but use either one you prefer)

1 cup brown sugar

1 egg

1/2 tsp vanilla

1/2 tsp baking soda

½ cup chocolate chips

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper

In a medium/large bowl, beat peanut butter and brown sugar, until smooth and creamy. Add in egg, vanilla, baking soda. Mix well. Fold in chocolate chips

Take 1 tbls. at a time, and roll into ball. Place dough balls onto prepared baking sheet. Use a fork to make crisscross pattern on cookie. Bake for 8-10 minutes, until edges are just starting to set. Let sit on baking pan a few minutes, when you take out of oven Transfer to wire rack, or set on paper towel to cool.

ENJOY!

NOTE: You can omit chocolate chips, and these still taste good. You can make smaller or larger than 1 tbls,. That’s just the size I like them.

