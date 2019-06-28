Dessert Diva: Firecracker fruit tarts perfect for 4th of July

A detail of an American flag on one of the hole pins is seen during the final round of the AT&T National at Aronimink Golf Club on July 4, 2010 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. American flags are being used on the holes in celebration of the Fourth of July holiday. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 4th of July is less than a week away and now is the time to get your menu lined up for your celebration!

Dessert Diva Danette Randall has the perfect recipe for the holiday: Firecracker Fruit Tarts!

INGREDIENTS:

3/4 cup unsalted butter

1 1/2 cups flour

1/2 cup powdered sugar

Pinch salt

8 ounces cream cheese (room temp)

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/4 tsp almond extract

2 tbls heavy cream ( can substitute milk)

1 cup blueberries

1 cup strawberries (stems cut off, and cut in half)

Skewers for a few of the berries

INSTRUCTIONS:

Lightly grease a 9-inch tart pan with non-stick cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, combine the butter, flour and powdered sugar. Use a pastry cutter, two forks or food processor and combine ingredients until well blended and butter is in little pieces. Then bring together to form a ball.

Press dough ball evenly, and slightly up the sides of your prepared tart pan. Put in freezer for 20 to 25 minutes.

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 15-20 minutes, until starting to turn golden brown. Take out and let cool completely.

When ready to serve, make the filling. In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese and powdered sugar. Stir until smooth and creamy. Add in almond extract and heavy cream, then mix well. I do about three to four minutes by hand until starting to thicken.

Spread evenly over cooled tart crust. Arrange berries over filling. Take a few skewers and load a few berries on them, then stick in the tart. I do three to five. You can stick sparklers or red, white and blue candles in too for a fun, festive presentation. Dust with powdered sugar if desired.

ENJOY!

NOTE: You can also use a rectangle tart pan like I did if you desire. This recipe works for round or rectangle. You can switch up the berries to what you like. If you want your berries to shine, just take a little apricot or raspberry jam, add a splash of water, microwave for 10 to 20 seconds, stir and brush over top of the fruit. Check your crust when baking, it may take a few minutes longer or shorter depending on your oven. You want it be a light golden brown.