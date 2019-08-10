Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Deputies searching for missing endangered 6-month-old from Plant City

Mobile
Posted: / Updated:

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 6-month-old baby and his 17-year-old mother.

Seventeen-year-old Ana Francisco-Miguel left her Plant City home on Tuesday with her son, 6-month-old David Francisco. Neither of them has been seen since around noon that day.

Deputies say David is missing and endangered. He is about 2 feet tall and 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Ana is just under 5 feet tall and 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with pink lettering and black leggings.

Anyone with information on David or Ana is asked to call 813-247-8200.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss