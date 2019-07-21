Deals for National Ice Cream Day!

Live Now
TAMPA (WFLA) – Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and what better way to cool down than with some deals and freebies to help celebrate in the Tampa Bay area.

Baskin-Robbins: Sign up for Baskin-Robin’s app for the first time and you’ll get served a free regular-sized scoop, which is usually the case at anytime of the year. You can also order Baskin-Robbins delivery through DoorDash to get free delivery on any order of $10 or more.

The Cake Girl: This local Tampa bakery is offering BOGO Ice Cream Sundaes!

Carvel: Buy one soft-serve ice cream cup or cone and get a second cup or cone free Sunday.

Dairy Queen:  Deals including buy-one-get-one free offers are available on the chain’s mobile app to use at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit. 

Froyo Fresh:  Everyone will receive a free Ice Cream cone or cup from 2-6 P.M.

Godiva: Buy a soft-serve cup or cone and parfaits Sunday and get 50% off the second Sunday.

Johnny Rockets: Get a free milkshake with purchase of an entrée Sunday.

LongHorn Steakhouse: For a limited time, participating locations have a special Steak & Bourbon ice cream for $3.99 at participating locations. The ice cream has bits of steak and bourbon caramel.

PetSmart: This ice cream freebie is only for dogs. At stores with PetsHotel facilities, dogs can get a free 4-ounce serving of dog-safe ice cream topped with dog biscuit treats Saturday and Sunday, while supplies last.

PublixFrom 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, get free ice cream samples of Publix’s premium brand Cookie Butter Crème ice cream in stores.

Twistee Treat: Twistee Treat USA will be celebrating our biggest holiday of the year, National Ice Cream Day, at all 35 locations Sunday, July 21st from 4-8PM. There will be games, contests, prizes and of course ice cream!

Wendy’sFor a limited time, get a small Frosty for 50 cents.

Whole Foods Market: Through July 30, Prime members get 35% off all ice cream and novelties.

