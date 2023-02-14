DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A Davenport student was hit by a truck while walking her way to school Tuesday morning, officials said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said at 6:45 a.m., first responders were called to the area of County Road 547 North and Sophie Lane after the 15-year-old girl was hit by a box truck.

Deputies said the incident happened just north of the Davenport School of the Arts, which is next to the high school.

According to the sheriff’s office, a group of teenagers was crossing County Road 547 when a box truck hit the 15-year-old victim, who was the last student in the crosswalk.

Deputies said northbound traffic had been stopped for the students, and there was no southbound traffic until the truck arrived. They also said there were no traffic lights in the intersection.

The 15-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. The driver of the truck stopped and cooperated with authorities, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Polk County School District issued a statement on behalf of Davenport High School notifying parents of the incident.

This message is being sent on behalf of Davenport High School. Earlier this morning, a student was struck by a vehicle while walking to school. The student’s family is aware of the accident, and the student is being transported for medical attention; we are hoping for the best. We know this may have been traumatic for others to witness, so we will offer support today to anyone who needs it. We are sending this message just to keep you informed. Thank you. Polk County Public Schools

The situation is still under investigation. The sheriff’s office plans to release more information once it is available.