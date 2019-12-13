Dade City truck driver arrested for DUI after fatal crash

Live Now
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Dade City truck driver who caused a crash that killed a 30-year-old woman had been drinking.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Jonathan Aldea Valdes, 36, was drunkenly driving a pest control truck, heading northbound on U.S. 301 near Rapid River Boulevard, when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a 2010 Honda.

The driver of the Honda, 30-year-old Lauren Simone Lee, of Clearwater, died at the scene. Valdes sustained minor injuries.

Troopers said Valdes was combative after the crash and refused to perform field sobriety exercises or have his blood drawn.

He was arrested for DUI manslaughter and DUI property damage, then booked into the Pasco County Jail.

