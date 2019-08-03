Customers of closed Sarasota-based travel agency still out thousands, nearly 2 years later

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hundreds of cruise customers were out thousands of dollars when Sarasota-based travel agency Legendary Journey’s abruptly shut down nearly two years ago.

Despite promises, they still don’t have their money back.

Michael Albano is still furious about the cruise he organized for a group of 43 retirees.

Every single one of them lost their money when the travel agency shut its doors – after convincing them to pay in cash!

“They should be in prison,” Albano said.

Customers turned to Better Call Behnken in 2017, complaining of canceled trips. Then, they closed and promised refunds. Deadlines came and went, and then in August 2018.

The Florida Attorney General filed a civil suit, alleging owner Al Ferguson and his vice president Chuck Scott mismanaged customers’ more than $3 million.

The AG alleged the pair spent customers’ hard-earned money on things like a $44,000, one-day spending spree at Saks Fifth Avenue.

That civil suit is still working its way through the legal system in a Sarasota courtroom, and customers are livid.

“That’s embezzlement,” Albano said. “Why aren’t they in prison? Because like I said, I looked up embezzlement. I looked up the punishment. And it’s right there in black and white.”