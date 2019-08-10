Customers ask, ‘Where is law enforcement?’ as contractor takes them for thousands

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – Brenda Digeon will tell you she made a big mistake hiring contractor Danny Musgrove and his company DRAC Construction to build her Wesley Chapel home.

She advanced Musgrove money because she says Musgrove told her it would save them both time.

Musgrove’s crew put in some footers but not much else for all that dough.

$110,000 and 1 year after signing a contract with Danny Musgrove, this is what Brenda Digeon is left with.

Brenda worries her $110,000 dollars is gone.

“To have this happen is very devastating,” Brenda said.

She complained to law enforcement and was told this is a civil matter.

“There are certain times when something like this actually starts bleeding over into being criminal,” attorney Candice Colucci stated.

Colucci is representing Brenda, pro bono. She contends if a contractor takes money and doesn’t do the work, that, she says, is theft.

“In the instance with the Digeons, he takes you know $110,000 dollars and has not done that work,” Colucci added.

She watched our reports about other Musgrove victims with great interest.

“So we don’t have this one person who he’s done this to, we have several people that he continues to do this to which is just devastating and appalling,” Colucci said.

Some of Musgrove’s victims are also over 60.

“So then there is potentially an exploitation of the elderly,” Colucci explained.

Musgrove hasn’t returned my calls or texts.

When I approached him to ask questions, he ran for the hills.

Colucci points out the law is specific about steps you need to take when contractors take the money and run.

“If the contractor had failed to perform work within 90 days you need to send that notification letter that you’re demanding them to recommence the work,” she said.

And if they don’t recommence the work?

“Then now you have them guilty of theft,” Colucci added.

Candice Colucci has the same question for Danny Musgrove that we do, where is Brenda Digeon’s money? Musgrove did a little work but not $110,000 dollars worth. She claims at the end of the day it all comes down to he was given $110,000 dollars, did he do $110,000 dollars of work on the property. If not, she contends it becomes a job for law enforcement.

Brenda Digeon claims she asked the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.

