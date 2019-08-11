Cryotherapy helping heal Tampa Bay area veterans

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg business is now the first and only establishment in the St. Petersburg area to offer the miraculous healing benefits of cryotherapy, also called cold therapy.

Elite Body Cryotherapy is veteran owned and pride themselves on the services they provide to their fellow U.S. veterans.

Tampa native Bruce Ramos, who served in the U.S. Army as an Infantry officer, now experiences chronic pain. He tells 8 On Your Side he was deployed twice. Those deployments took him once to Iraq and once to Afghanistan. He says when he returned home, his knees and lower back were worn out.

“I spent a lot of time jumping out of airplanes, carrying 50, 60 plus pound sacks on my back and walking 10 to 12 miles, hours and days at a time,” said Ramos.

Monica Sereda retired from the U.S. Army and is now on the U.S. para-cycling team. Sereda, who calls St. Petersburg home, also battles Fibromyalgia.

Sereda and Ramos are both finding comfort and renewal at Elite Body Cryotherapy.

“We understand their pain, we understand what they’re going through and we are here to help them,” said Michelle Rodriguez with Elite Body Cryotherapy.

The veteran-owned and operated business tells 8 On Your Side that once a client steps inside their cryotherapy chamber, over the course of three minutes, the body is exposed to sub-zero temperatures that range between –139°F and -200°F.

Rodriguez says the chilling experience promotes overall health.

“With the chamber, we are doing the cold therapy to promote blood flow and circulation and ensure we are helping the body reduce inflammation, pain management and recovery. They get the rush of energy and endorphins and feel that wake-up mode as soon as they step out the chamber,” said Rodriguez.

After the cryotherapy chamber, most clients opt for compression therapy, which promotes additional blood flow.

Ramos says the cold, hard truth about cryotherapy is that it’s helping him to get back into fighting shape.

“It’s all about recovery and helping myself get back out in the field and get back active, whether it’s work, or military-related or just fitness related,” said Ramos.

“We just want to ensure that we can say thank you. Thank you for your service, and thank you for those who are about to enlist and those that did time in the service, thank you so much, we appreciate it,” said Rodriguez.

You can learn more about Elite Body Cryotherapy and their mobile cryotherapy unit on their website.