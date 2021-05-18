Crews keeping close eye on 125 acres in Hillsborough County after Monday night brush fire

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Crews spent Tuesday monitoring an area west of Lithia on Balm Riverview Road in Hillsborough County after a wildfire burned 125 acres Monday night.

“The fire was a wind driven fire so it quickly took off,” said Todd Chlanda with the Florida Forest Service.

Chlanda tells 8 On Your Side the recent dry conditions in our area played a major role in helping that fire spread so quickly.

“That sun is drying things out, the wind is drying things out, and it’s just making the area more prone to a devastating wildfire,” added Chlanda.

Crews will be monitoring the 125 acres for weeks, making sure nothing sparks back up since the dry conditions are expected to continue.

The cause of Monday’s fire is under investigation.