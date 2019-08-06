Crews battle fire at Trout Creek Park in Thonotosassa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was treated for minor injuries after a fire at Trout Creek Park in Thonotosassa early Tuesday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the fire broke out at a two-story structure in the 12000 block of Morris Bridge Road.

Close to a dozen crews arrived around 1:55 a.m. and took a “defensive attack” to the fire.

One person suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, officials said. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

