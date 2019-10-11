Couple rides out Hurricane Michael on water in Mexico Beach, return year later

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A couple who own a unit on the beach within Mexico Beach returned a year after Hurricane Michael hit… after they rode out the storm itself.

Charla Nunnelley and her husband rode out the storm at Paradise Shores, located right on Highway 98.

Nunnelley said they were two of seven people who stayed during the storm.

She described that night while relaxing on the beach a year later.

“We were in the stairwell. We actually took refuge in the stairwell,” she explained.

“We knew that we would be safer within concrete walls. And the wind, the structure from Toucans blowing across the street, hitting our building, shaking the building. Yeah, it was pretty scary.”

Toucans is a restaurant no longer standing in Mexico Beach.

Though Nunnelley was scared by the Category 5 storm slamming into her building, she wasn’t scared enough to stay away from Mexico Beach’s clear waters and white sands.

The family came back in July and are relaxing on the beach to commemorate that terrifying day in the stairwell a year later.

“We so hope that Mexico Beach comes back to what it was, pre-Michael. It’s lovely down here,” Nunnelley said.

“The people are beautiful and just hate it for the permanent residents here that had to endure everything since in the last year. It’s sad, but I think it will come back. I do. I’m praying that it will.”