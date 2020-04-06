Coronavirus in US: More than 9,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An updated model from Johns Hopkins is showing that more than 9,000 people in the United States have recovered from COVID-19.

As the number of confirmed cases in the United States passes 261,430, the current death toll of 6,669 is not far off from the 9,428 people who have survived the virus.

The U.S. currently has the most reported cases of any country and the third-highest deaths.

In comparison, Italy had more than 19,750 recoveries out of more than 119,827 cases.

Internationally, of the more than 1 million confirmed cases across the globe, more than 225,330 recoveries were counted by the Johns Hopkins tracker as of Friday morning.

When 8 On Your Side asked Gov. DeSantis how many have recovered, the governor said the data wasn’t available for Florida.

“[The Florida Department of Health] isn’t publishing those statistics,” DeSantis said.

