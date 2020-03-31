Coronavirus in Pasco County: Commissioners address resources, resiliency in regional meeting

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Commissioners Office held an hour-long virtual meeting on Tuesday morning with county leaders from Hillsborough and Pinellas to discuss COVID-19 efforts, resources and resiliency.

“We’re each facing difficulties,” Pasco County Commissioner Mike Moore said at the start of the meeting. “What impacts one community has the potential to impact the surrounding communities.”

He said the goal of the meeting was to have county leaders discuss what they can do to better share resources and support front line workers. He also wanted to know what they can do to support citizens during this trying time and, once this finally passes, how can they build their local economy again.

Here is a summary of the main topics discussed:

HOMELESSNESS

Clearwater’s Mayor said the city is really struggling with no social distancing amongst the homeless. He said the “hardcore homeless” act like they have nothing to lose. He expressed concern about them being a “petri dish” that could spread COVID-19. Meanwhile, Tampa’s mayor said they’re having an issue with people not going to tent city because they can’t continue their lifestyle (using drugs and alcohol) at these facilities.

TESTING KITS

Pasco County representatives said they received 300 kits on Saturday. Hillsborough said they received 1,000 on Saturday and are going to reopen the Raymond James COVID-19 testing site Wednesday. Moore with Pasco county said they need more testing kits and wanted to know if the counties wanted to talk as a unified group to FEMA and CDC about getting more testing kits and PPE to the region. Mayor Castor said from her perspective it’s not as much an issue with testing kits but with not having enough collection kits – the swabs to take the test. She said she thinks a lot of areas are pivoting to stop testing for who has but rather who has the antibodies, as people who have COVID-19 immunity and can be used to take care of people in high-risk categories.

PREPARING FOR OVERCROWDED HOSPITALS

What can counties do if they need more space at their hospitals? Pinellas and Pasco Counties are down in their hospital census but Tampa’s hospital census is up. Mayor Castor said in Tampa, they’re seeing an increased need for ventilators. Pinellas said they’re ready for a surge, they have a hotel secured for people who test positive and have nowhere to go. Tampa said they’re working on a plan where hospital staff who don’t want to go home to families could stay. They have eight cruise ships where healthcare workers could potentially go if they don’t want to go home and get their families sick. Pasco County said in the event their hospitals need more staffing, they have been working with home health and EMS services to potentially help staff.

GETTING ECONOMY BACK AFTER THIS IS OVER

Moore said when all this is over, the counties need a unified message about providing employment. Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard said they’re putting together an economic task force for recovery right now. They’re trying to get different people from different industries and are also working with representatives in Washington.

TRASH AND SOLID WASTE

Moore said in Pasco County, they’re concerned about seeing solid waste going up because more kids and adults are staying at home. He said the last thing they want is trash on the side of the roads causing health issues. Pasco said they need to be prepared, not caught off guard and they should keep in communication in case they need to help each other. No other counties commented but one person chimed in and said they haven’t even thought of this yet.

FOOD

On a positive note, when Moore asked the county representatives to speak up if they were seeing any food shortages in their area, no one said anything.









LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: