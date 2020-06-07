TAMPA (WFLA) – The number of coronavirus cases and coronavirus-related deaths continue to rise in Florida as testing continues, and the state has reported over 1,000 cases for the fifth straight day.
New numbers released by the Florida Department of Health officials Sunday show the state has a total of 63,938 cases, up 1,180 cases since Saturday.
The death toll also increased to 2,700 up 12 since Saturday. Hospitalizations across the state increased to 10,891.
A total of 1,920,552 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States. The country has seen 109,811 deaths.
Worldwide, 6,935,047 cases have been reported. There have been over 400,375 global deaths.
Additionally, over 3 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,688
Deaths: 90
Hospitalizations: 470
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,533
Deaths: 95
Hospitalizations: 411
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 659
Deaths: 85
Hospitalizations: 167
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,180
Deaths: 105
Hospitalizations: 222
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 413
Deaths: 15
Hospitalizations: 81
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,165
Deaths: 67
Hospitalizations: 337
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 120
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 25
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 144
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 39
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 128
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 33
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 142
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 14
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.