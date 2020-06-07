TAMPA (WFLA) – The number of coronavirus cases and coronavirus-related deaths continue to rise in Florida as testing continues, and the state has reported over 1,000 cases for the fifth straight day.

New numbers released by the Florida Department of Health officials Sunday show the state has a total of 63,938 cases, up 1,180 cases since Saturday.

The death toll also increased to 2,700 up 12 since Saturday. Hospitalizations across the state increased to 10,891.

A total of 1,920,552 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States. The country has seen 109,811 deaths.

Worldwide, 6,935,047 cases have been reported. There have been over 400,375 global deaths.

Additionally, over 3 million people have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,688

Deaths: 90

Hospitalizations: 470

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,533

Deaths: 95

Hospitalizations: 411

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 659

Deaths: 85

Hospitalizations: 167

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,180

Deaths: 105

Hospitalizations: 222

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 413

Deaths: 15

Hospitalizations: 81

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,165

Deaths: 67

Hospitalizations: 337

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 120

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 25

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 144

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 39

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 128

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 33

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 142

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 14

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.