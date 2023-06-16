TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is recalling around 2,717 pounds of a variety of frozen beef shepherd’s pie products.

The USDA believes the products are contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically clear, flexible plastic. It was first noticed when the firm received complaints reporting clear pieces of plastic in the products.

The products were produced on March 1 with time stamps ranging between 17:45 and 17:56 hours.

The following products are subject to recall:

4.31 lbs. cases of “MC Beef Shepherd’s Pie” with lot code 5006306020, BEST BY FEB 24 2024 and case code 2113100032, containing six 11.5 oz. carton packages of “Marie Callender’s BEEF SHEPHERD’S PIE” with lot code 5006306020 and BEST BY FEB 24 2024 on the side panel, with time stamps ranging between 17:45-17:56

Any products with establishment number “EST 233” next to the USDA mark of inspection on the case and above the “BEST BY DATE” on the side panel of the individual products

These items were shipped to retail customer distribution centers in California, Colorado, Oregon, and Utah, and further distributed nationwide.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact Conagra’s Consumer Care Hotline at 877-469-3783 or consumer.care@conagra.com