Clearwater police searching for USF student last seen at Shephard’s Beach Resort

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department needs your help locating a woman last seen at Shephard’s Beach Resort late Sunday night.

Police say friends and family have not heard from 23-year-old Gabriella Elisa Lora since late Sunday and are concerned about her well being.

Her family tells Clearwater Police it is extremely out of character and they are very worried.

“We have detectives on scene trying to go thru video and just basically trying to figure out if there’s anything out there to help us determine what happened to her,” Clearwater Police Department official Rob Shaw said.

If you have any information on Lora’s whereabouts you are asked to call 727-562-4242.