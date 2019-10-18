Citrus County opens sandbag sites ahead of potential tropical storm

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – With heavy rain forecast for the weekend, Citrus County has opened two sandbag sites to help residence protect their homes from potential flooding.

Sandbags will be available at the following locations on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Homosassa Park, Tennis Court Parking Lot (behind library) , 4508 S. Grandmarch Ave. Homosassa (Near Grover Cleveland Blvd.)

, 4508 S. Grandmarch Ave. Homosassa (Near Grover Cleveland Blvd.) Bicentennial Park’s baseball fields parking lot, 8145 W. Bicentennial Drive. Crystal River

These are self-serve sandbag locations, so residents will have to fill their own bags, but sand, bags and shovels will be available at each site. There is a limit of 15 bags per vehicles.

Residents with questions can contact the road maintenance Office at 527-7610.

