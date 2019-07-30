Cheesecake Factory celebrating National Cheesecake Day with half-off slices

CHICAGO – AUGUST 28: Peanut Butter Cheesecake at The Cheesecake Factory presents American Idol Lee DeWyze to kick off Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month at James Hotel on August 28, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Feeding America)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – July 30 marks National Cheesecake Day and The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating with a sweet discount for its customers.

All dine-in guests who eat at The Cheesecake Factory on Tuesday can get a slice of cheesecake for half-off. The offer is valid at all 201 restaurants throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, but only to dine-in customers.

The Cheesecake Factory offers more than 30 flavors of cheesecake but is introducing its newest flavor on Tuesday. The Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake is described as a “delightful twist” on a classic. It features pineapple cheesecake with a maraschino cherry swirl between two layers of pineapple upside-down cake.

The Cheesecake Factory is also donating 25 cents to Feeding America for every slice of Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake sold now through February 2020. Feeding America is the largest organization in the United States dedicated to fighting domestic hunger.

You can check out all the flavors of cheesecake that are available and find your nearest location on the restaurant chain’s website.