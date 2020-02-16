Cheeseburger on the go: Get one on a stick at Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busy fairgoers can enjoy a savory option and keep one hand free at the Florida State Fair this year!

DeAnna’s Steak Sundaes are always a hit at the fair but the business’ other location, DeAnna’s Diner, debuted a unique menu item this year.

The “cheeseburger on a stick” is a grilled Angus beef patty, dipped in the diner’s “secret batter” and deep-fried.

The cheese on this delicacy is actually on the outside, in the form of cheddar cheese sauce.

Dustin Hagy is the owner of DeAnna’s Diner and the restaurant’s chef. He told 8 On Your Side the cheeseburger on a stick creation is a great idea.

“So this is a great item to have at the fair because you can walk around, hold your drink in one hand and have a cheeseburger on a stick in the other,” he said. “We also have different gourmet burgers as well and we do all homemade buns for them.”