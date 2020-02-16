Cheeseburger on the go: Get one on a stick at Florida State Fair

Mobile

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busy fairgoers can enjoy a savory option and keep one hand free at the Florida State Fair this year!

DeAnna’s Steak Sundaes are always a hit at the fair but the business’ other location, DeAnna’s Diner, debuted a unique menu item this year.

The “cheeseburger on a stick” is a grilled Angus beef patty, dipped in the diner’s “secret batter” and deep-fried.

The cheese on this delicacy is actually on the outside, in the form of cheddar cheese sauce.

RELATED: 16 new foods to look forward to at the 2020 Florida State Fair

Dustin Hagy is the owner of DeAnna’s Diner and the restaurant’s chef. He told 8 On Your Side the cheeseburger on a stick creation is a great idea.

“So this is a great item to have at the fair because you can walk around, hold your drink in one hand and have a cheeseburger on a stick in the other,” he said. “We also have different gourmet burgers as well and we do all homemade buns for them.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Evan INTVW Nikki Fried 20200216

Thumbnail for the video titled "Evan INTVW Nikki Fried 20200216"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm, mostly dry week ahead before a cool down arrives Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm, mostly dry week ahead before a cool down arrives Friday"

Deputies searching for 2 jean thieves in Pasco Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies searching for 2 jean thieves in Pasco Co."

Technology helps long-distance couples on Valentine's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Technology helps long-distance couples on Valentine's Day"

How dirty is your wristwatch?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How dirty is your wristwatch?"

2 hospitalized after crash at Sarasota parking garage

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 hospitalized after crash at Sarasota parking garage"

bicyclist hit driver arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "bicyclist hit driver arrested"

Ninja Warrior playground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ninja Warrior playground"

Caught on camera: Man steals gun, fires it in Dover gas station bathroom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught on camera: Man steals gun, fires it in Dover gas station bathroom"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry weekend"

WFLA celebrates 65 years on the air

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA celebrates 65 years on the air"

‘She was perfect’: Heartbroken mom mourning loss of 23-month-old killed by SUV in Palmetto

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘She was perfect’: Heartbroken mom mourning loss of 23-month-old killed by SUV in Palmetto"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss