Celebrate dad during Tampa Bay Restaurant Week, with the Lightning, more this weekend

As the temperatures continue to rise and events continue to come back to the Tampa Bay area, many are looking to get outside this Father's Day weekend.

St. Pete Pride events continue with a celebration with art, music and dance, or you can celebrate dad with specials during Tampa Bay Restaurant Week.

These events are presented in no particular order.

1. Tampa Bay Lightning Game 4 Watch Party inside Amalie Arena

Tickets are still available to watch the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the New York Islanders on Saturday inside the arena with your fellow Bolts fans. Pods of one to six people are available inside.

Tickets are $10 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Lightning Foundation Charities.

2. Ladies Inshore & Offshore Fishing Tournament

The Old Salt Fishing Foundation is holding this annual tournament on Saturday at the Harbor Master Tiki Grille at the Bay Pines Marina.

8 On Your Side’s Brianda Villlegas reports the event will “bring together lady anglers for a day full of fishing and raising awareness for the Celma Mastry Ovarian Cancer Foundation.”

3. Arts & Qulture (Presented by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation)

Those interested can stroll the grounds of “The Factory,” which is a new, large space in the city’s Warehouse Arts District.

The event’s page says there will be music, art and dance “around every corner,” from performers to the main stage to wandering musicians and dancers.

The exact location is listed on Fairfield Avenue South, beginning at 4 p.m. The event’s website has a full list of performers.

4. Tampa Bay Restaurant Week

Tampa Bay Restaurant Week is taking place from June 17 to June 27 this year, after Creative Loafing’s Food Issue hit stands on Thursday.

During the week, participating Tampa Bay area restaurants are offer multiple-course prix fixe menus with drink specials. A full list of participating restaurants is also on their website.

5. 3 Daughters Brewing Presents ‘Beach Blonde’ Block Part & Silent Disco

The brewery is hosting a part on Saturday in honor of their flagship beer, Beach Blonde Ale.

Described as “a celebration of all things summer,” festivities are said to include beach-themed music beginning at noon, giveaways and games all day. The Silent Disco will cap off the party beginning at 8 p.m.

In addition to the celebration of Beach Blonde Ale, 3 Daughters will also be hosting a debut of its new new seltzer line in its tasting room.

Tickets are available for the event beginning at $10.

6. Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival

More and more festivals are returning to the Tampa Bay area and this one will take place at Curtis Hixon Park on Saturday.

General admission tickets are valid from 2 p.m. through 6 p.m. and all attending will receive a souvenir tasting glass, unlimited sampling of beer and bourbon and live entertainment. There is also a VIP option available for the event, which includes two extra hours of sampling.

7. Walking Tours – Downtown Tampa through the Tampa History Center

The History Center will host a 90-minute walking tour of downtown Tampa for 25 people on Saturday. Pre-registration is required.

The guided tour will highlight landmarks, characters and other events. Guests will meet in the center of Lykes Gaslight Park.

The History Center said Downtown History Tours are offered on the third Saturday of every month.

8. Florida Dream Center Father’s Day Fundraiser at TopGolf

The Florida Dream Center is holding a Father’s Day fundraiser on Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. at the TopGolf location on Palm River Road.

The fundraiser will feature a tournament with a chance to win a stay at Innisbrook, a hole-in-one contest for a chance to win $10,000, a lotto ticket tree, auction items and more.