Live Now
Body of fallen trooper escorted to Sarasota

California man cashes out life savings to try and save his dog’s life

Mobile

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

ALAMEDA, Calif. (CNN) – A California man cashed out his 401(k) in order to try and save his dog’s life.

Lola, a 12-year-old mini Schnauzer, has a life-threatening heart condition that, without treatment, can cause heart failure within a few months to a year.

“We had an episode in November where she came back from a walk and she fainted,” said Garret. “She has an enlarged heart because she has a damaged, what’s called a mitral valve.”

It’s the most common heart issue for dogs and affects millions.

Garret said Lola, a certified therapy dog, has saved his life countless times.

“I suffer from severe depression and bipolar disorder. The reason I continue to survive and even thrive with the disease is Lola,” Garret said.

Thanks to a type of open-heart surgery pioneered by Japanese doctor Masami Uechi, Garret has hope. Uechi’s surgery has a 90 percent success rate, but there’s a catch.

“It’s about $45,000,” Garret said. “I’ve already cashed out my 401(k) and using every penny of my savings. And I’m also looking into selling my car if need be.”

This surgery was only available in Japan, but now surgeons are being trained to do the procedure in Florida.

“Right now it’s a very unique and very high skilled procedure that’s a combination of different teams from around the world coming together,” said Justin Williams, a vet cardiologist.

Garret said the surgery is scheduled for this summer in Florida.

A Go-Fund-Me account has been set up to help offset the cost of the surgery and travel expenses.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Hamilton montage video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamilton montage video"

Gayle Guyardo vocal rest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gayle Guyardo vocal rest"

Thursday night storm rips roofs, downs trees in Temple Terrace community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday night storm rips roofs, downs trees in Temple Terrace community"

Tree falls on house

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree falls on house"

Latest on severe weather: Homes damaged in Pinellas Park, crane collapses onto I-275

Thumbnail for the video titled "Latest on severe weather: Homes damaged in Pinellas Park, crane collapses onto I-275"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Winds calm down, skies clear and temps drop tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Winds calm down, skies clear and temps drop tonight"

Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park as storm moves through

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park as storm moves through"

Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park"

Driver shares harrowing experience after crane crashes on interstate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Driver shares harrowing experience after crane crashes on interstate"

Crane collapses shutting down traffic on I-275 NB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crane collapses shutting down traffic on I-275 NB"

Tree falls onto Seminole home; 1 injured

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree falls onto Seminole home; 1 injured"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss