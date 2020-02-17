Busch Gardens to hold first-ever Mardi Gras weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will hold its first-ever Mardi Gras weekend on Feb. 22 and 23.

The theme park said it will showcase NOLA-inspired cuisine, cocktails, entertainment like New Orleans street performers, beads and live music.

The festivities will take place at the Moroccan Palace Plaza.

Busch Gardens will have classic Mardi Gras food and drinks like shrimp po’ boys, jambalaya, hot beignets, Hurricane cocktails and the park’s signature Mardi Gras “Kiss” cocktail.

The event is included with park admission.

For more information, guests can visit the Busch Gardens website.

